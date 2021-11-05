Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 70,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $76.39 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

