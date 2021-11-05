Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.64% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,664 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $34.10. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,362. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

