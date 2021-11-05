Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,256,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,828 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $59,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,298,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

