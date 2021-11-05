Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Copart worth $51,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $157.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

