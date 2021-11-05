Prudential Financial Inc. Has $44.83 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 594,704 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $44,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

