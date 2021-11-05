Prudential Financial Inc. Has $54.52 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,717 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $54,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

