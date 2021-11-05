Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 131,575 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,575 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $49,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

