Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 8,755 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.