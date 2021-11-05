Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.