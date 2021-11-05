Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

SON opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

