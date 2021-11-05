Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.48 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.