Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $155.09 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.11 and a 12 month high of $155.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

