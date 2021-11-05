Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,778 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Moelis & Company worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

