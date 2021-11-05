Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.09. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 3,562 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

