Puma’s (PUMSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

