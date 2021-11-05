Pundi X Tops One Day Trading Volume of $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00050655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00241413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.