PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered PVA TePla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTC:TPLKF opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68. PVA TePla has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

PVA TePla AG engages in the production and supply of vacuum systems that produces and treat materials and surfaces. It operates through the Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems segments. The Industrial Systems segment offers material technologies for aviation and aerospace, energy technology and hard metal tools.

