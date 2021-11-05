Q Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMIVU. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Forum Merger IV by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 771,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth $4,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIVU remained flat at $$10.06 on Friday. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,085. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

