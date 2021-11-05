Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $3.59 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 364,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. GigCapital4 accounts for approximately 2.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIG. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of GIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

