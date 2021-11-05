Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Arvinas, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $5,078,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,030. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

