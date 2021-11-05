Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of HIG opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,468 shares of company stock worth $4,108,864. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.