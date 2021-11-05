Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Increased by Analyst

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

