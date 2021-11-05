Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Boosted by B. Riley

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OXLC opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $11,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 283,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.0% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

