Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TU. CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TU stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. TELUS has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.