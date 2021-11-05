Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.81 and a 200-day moving average of $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,864,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

