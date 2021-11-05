Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Boosted by Wedbush

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.