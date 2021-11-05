Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Issued By William Blair

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Gartner in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $330.71 on Thursday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $143.72 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 247.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after buying an additional 208,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

