Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lowered by Analyst

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of BLDR opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

