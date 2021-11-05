Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $63.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

