Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. Lazard has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.