QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 261,241 shares.The stock last traded at $87.58 and had previously closed at $87.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get QAD alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.11%. Research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of QAD by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $2,611,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.