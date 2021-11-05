Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $208.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.61.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $154.00 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.