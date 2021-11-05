Qorvo’s (QRVO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their hold rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $174.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.48. 50,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,064. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

