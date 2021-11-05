QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. QUALCOMM updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.90-3.10 EPS.

Shares of QCOM opened at $157.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

