QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $194.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $162.00.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.74.

QCOM traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

