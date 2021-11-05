Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 234,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,456,377 shares.The stock last traded at $42.27 and had previously closed at $43.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XM. Barclays raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion and a PE ratio of -28.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. VGI Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,313,000 after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

