Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $637,551.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,578,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

