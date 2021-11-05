Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $637,551.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,578,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
