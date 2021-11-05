Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $111.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 3,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,428. Qualys has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Qualys by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.