Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $111.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.56.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
QLYS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 3,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,428. Qualys has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Qualys by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.