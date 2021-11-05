Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry Sells 331 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $17,413.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $92.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

