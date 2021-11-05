Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry Sells 331 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $17,413.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of QTRX stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $92.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.45.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
