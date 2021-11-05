Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report $380.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $702.11 million. Quidel posted sales of $809.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $958.60 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $4.59. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock traded down $15.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.10. 1,107,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.39. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

