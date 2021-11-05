Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 10.9% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s share price shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

