RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 13,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 308,106 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.54.

The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

