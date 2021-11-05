Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RL stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.20. 3,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,330. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

