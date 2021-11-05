Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.40

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 50260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranpak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ranpak news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,541 shares of company stock worth $2,400,146 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 345.2% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after buying an additional 308,389 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Ranpak by 875.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after buying an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ranpak by 90.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.