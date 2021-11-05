Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 388,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,904. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 3.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

