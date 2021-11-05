Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $63.00 Price Target

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a $63.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 85,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,564,000 after buying an additional 175,390 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

