Raymond James Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $137.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $134.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. Chevron has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $4,248,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

