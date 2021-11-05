Raymond James Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $88.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.81. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,976. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

