Raymond James Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$41.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.57.

Russel Metals stock traded up C$2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.91. The company had a trading volume of 661,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.07. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$18.35 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.4500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,474,645. Insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186 over the last 90 days.

Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

