Raymond James Downgrades The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.38.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,053. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

